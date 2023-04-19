Last summer, the Sir Geoffrey held a Dartmoor Farming Forum at Two Bridges to which, among others, he invited the Chief Executive of Natural England, and some 200 people attended. He had hoped that it would mark a fresh start in the approach of the agency to Dartmoor’s complex environment rebuilding trust and cooperation. However, last month, Natural England’s suddenly announced, without consultation, and just as the lambing and calving season commenced, that it would require dramatic reductions in grazing, for both livestock and the famous Dartmoor ponies, as part of the new Higher Level Stewardship agreements for Dartmoor due to be renewed in the next few weeks. The announcement has caused widespread consternation about the impact on Dartmoor’s 900 farms.