Less than 48 hours after being flagged an incorrectly painted ‘N’ on a ‘no entry’ road marking has been corrected.
Sam Sheldrick and Steve from the Globe first posted the below image on social media.
After the road marking was corrected, the area’s Cornwall councillor, Colin Martin, quipped: “If only all my other casework could be solved so quickly and easily!”
A statement from Cormac, the Cornwall Council-owned company responsible for the works, said it was investigating and it would be rectified.
They added: “We are aware of a line painting error on a no-entry road marking in Lostwithiel. The team are investigating and will be returning to correct this as soon as possible.”