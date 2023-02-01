SOUTH East Cornwall is known for its fine beaches but dog walking at certain times of the year could become a thing of the past, and is featured heavily in this week’s Cornish Times.
Dog walkers have made their feelings known in light of beach restriction proposals by Maker with Rame Peninsula Parish Council with a petition gaining plenty of signatures.
Up the coast in Liskeard, the Extinction Rebellion have installed satirical signs in protest against dirty water as South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray’s office is targeted.
With plenty of council goings on this week, parish councils in South East Cornwall offer support for a toll-free Tamar Bridge while Kerenza Moore assesses what impact the Devolution Deal could have on bridge and ferry funding.
As ever there’s the latest Westminster column from South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray on her recent visit to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg while we also hear from Tristan Price from the South East Cornwall Labour Party.
There’s also news that a Cornwall Councillor is facing censure after failing to apologise for a series of tweets.
In other news, play areas, skate parks and activity hubs in Bodmin, Callington, Cardinham and Menheniot are to benefit from grant funding to support local youth provision while we hear about East Cornwall Hunt’s controversial plans taking a blow as St Cleer Parsh Council vote to object the proposals.
As ever there’s all the latest community news including Torpoint 2nd Sea Scouts attending a mock meeting of Torpoint Town Council while we check in to see what’s been going on at Dobwalls Primay School and Saltash Community Academy.
In the farming world we find out what Lostwithiel YFC and Liskeard YFC have got up to in January plus students at Duchy College get a crucial lesson in farm safety.