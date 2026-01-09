STORM Goretti’s wrath has left behind a trail of destruction in Cornwall after a night that saw gust speeds of 123 miles per hour recorded at the county’s weather stations.
In its wake, Storm Goretti brought mayhem to Cornwall’s transport system, with roads across the Duchy being impacted with fallen trees, broken power lines, blown away fences and in some cases, flooding.
The storm has left around 50,000 homes without power, while bringing carnage to the Cornish highways and forcing the closures of a number of schools and businesses.
Readers have captured some of the damage caused by Goretti’s fury as the Duchy took a battering during the night. Thank you to all our readers who shared their images with us yesterday evening and this morning.
