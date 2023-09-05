The Conservative government has turned the clock back to 1945 by amending the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill to permit local authorities to compulsorily acquire land at its use value. But local authorities have to obtain the secretary of state’s permission first which allows landholders to lobby government, causes delay and sidelines local government. Not so Labour which has signalled its intention to give local authorities the above rights without jumping through any hoops. So, if you want the “real deal” vote Labour. The spectre of 1945 is haunting the Conservative government which is nationalising key parts of the privatised National Grid to overcome the long delays in connecting renewable energy, the railways are de facto nationalised already, the electricity supplier Bulb was temporarily taken into public control and Thames Water barely managed to escape special administration – for now. The public want the lot under public control: over two thirds of the public support the nationalisation of rail, energy, water and the Royal Mail. 1945 – “Back to the future!”