So why am I singing the praises of these striped heroes you may ask? Well, there exists a type of pesticide called “neonicotinoides” and as pesticides go this is a particularly nasty one. There are three types of this pesticide which were banned from the UK in 2018, and by 2020 all but one type of this chemical were outlawed. These pesticides were originally introduced as a “less harmful alternative” to other, more common chemicals. However, in the next few years they were seen to have devastating ecological effects, with the cause being that they greatly affected common pollinators, in particular bees, vastly reducing their numbers.