When I was growing up on the family farm, near Pelynt, politics in my family and the wider farming community seemed to broadly follow long-standing traditions – Methodist and Liberal, C of E and Tory. My cousin still laughs about the time, back in the 70s, when my Dad, fearing he was straying off this path, took him aside to say: “Now look here boy; you can mess about with the Liberals, but the family’s Tory.”