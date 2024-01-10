The Conservative manifesto pledged to abolish section 21 evictions and this was set out in the 2019 Renters Reform Bill. Four years on, private renters are still subject to section 21 notifications and the abolition of these has now been delayed due to being linked to the need for judicial reform. Thus, we are unlikely to see the reduction of section 21 evictions before the next general election with the government setting no timeline for abolition.