Acceptable ID is listed as: a passport, a driving licence, an older or disabled person’s bus pass, an Oyster 60+ card, a defence identity card or a PASS card. So very few options for young people and students (why is an over-60 travel pass acceptable but not a student one?) alongside evidence that the less well off, those living in rural areas, the disabled and those who have never voted before are most likely not to have the required ID.