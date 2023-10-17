Last week, the Conservative Party lost two safe seats to Labour, in Tamworth and Mid-Bedfordshire. In both by-elections, there was more than a 20% swing from Conservative to Labour, overturning strong Tory majorities won in the 2019 election. The results are significant, not least because they seem to be part of a growing trend for record-breaking swings from blue to red. In July, Keir Mather won the Selby and Ainsty by-election with the second biggest swing since the end of the Second World War. Labour are doing well in Scotland too, with Michael Shanks winning a huge majority from the sitting SNP MP in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.