The nationalistic argument that if we’re going to use fossil fuels, it’s better to ‘Burn British’ completely misses the point that the quantity of oil and gas already discovered exceeds the global Carbon Budget. So every extra tonne we discover in the North Sea will need to be cancelled out by another country deciding not to use a tonne already discovered on their territory. How can the UK, which reaped so much of the benefit of the coal-powered industrial revolution, turn to other countries and ask them to “do their bit” whilst we adopt a policy of “maxing out” our own reserves?!