In my view, our Cornish communities are stronger for this experience. The Ukrainian family in our village – a mum and her boy – have shared their food, their culture, and their friendship. Our village has shown, despite the myriad challenges we face, that we are real communities. We are not just a holiday destination, and we are not just a playground for the rich folk up country. We should be proud, and we should be stronger than ever in our resolve to protect our communities for ourselves, for our families, and for the people from other communities or other countries whom we may need to support from time to time.