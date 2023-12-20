As a speaker with an armed forces background said “just war principles” are clear that violence in war must be proportional to the injury suffered. No one played down the harm caused by the Hamas attacks on Israel which ignited the current conflict but the siege of the Gaza strip which has displaced 1.8-million people is disproportionate. The overwhelming force being used, the destruction of 40 per cent of the buildings, including schools and hospitals, the high rate of death and injury to women and children and the impact of the blockade of food, water and medicines on innocent people are unacceptable.