In another Cornwall Council debate, the Conservatives tried to blame solar panels for farmers stopping farming, causing “food insecurity”. In fact just 0.3 per cent of Cornwall’s agricultural land has been used for solar panels, and in the most extreme projections, this is only set to increase by 0.9 per cent. The real issues threatening farming in Cornwall and the UK are unfair supermarket contracts; barriers to exports; sub-standard imports; and a lack of workers, but our Conservative government has actively made this situation worse on all fronts.