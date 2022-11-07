In my view: by Sam Hibbert of South East Cornwall Labour Party

You show me a “villainous” rail worker, going on strike, causing the country to come to a grinding halt and I’ll show you a parent, struggling to feed their family, failing to keep up with rising bills because their wages aren’t rising with them. It’s clear to me who the real villains are. National rail boss Andrew Haines had a salary increase of 8.1%. While the Consumer Price Index interest is at 9.2%, making this seem like a fair rise, this has taken his yearly salary from £544,000 to £588,000. Compare this to the measly 3% offered, taking the median rail worker salary which, according to the RMT union and the office for National Statistics, is just over £31,000.