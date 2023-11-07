An incoming Labour government has pledged to build 1.5-million houses, bring down NHS waiting lists (Labour took waiting lists from a record high in 1997 to their lowest in 2010), tackle antisocial behaviour, impose automatic fines on water companies polluting our rivers, invest £28-billion a year on projects to reduce carbon and create jobs. If the economy was growing as fast as it did under the last Labour government, GDP would be almost £200-billion higher than it is today — that’s around £6,000 for every household every year.