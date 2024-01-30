In parliament I was able to meet with the Office of Rail and Road and ask them to investigate the delay in providing the footbridge at Lostwithiel Station. Whilst following me raising this delay with the Prime Minister last week and subsequently the Minister and Secretary of State for Transport confirming that they are looking into this, I am determined to continue to raise this matter whenever I can until this much needed footbridge is installed. Enough is enough and my constituents in Lostwithiel deserve better.