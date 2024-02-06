Last week I caught up with the Minister for water and rural growth MP Robbie Moore at the new Hawks Tor reservoir.
This former China Clay tip now feeds into the main reservoir at Colliford hopefully reducing the need for hose pipe bans which we suffered from in 2022 and 2023.
It was good to see both South West Water and the government’s Environment Agency working together to get this improvement.
At this meeting I was also able to raise the issue with Robbie about some Household Waste Recycling Centres in Cornwall not taking DIY waste.
He told me clearly that people should be able to take DIY waste to their local centre and that this was the wish of the government. He told me he would write to Cornwall Council to make this clear.
At Wildanet in Liskeard I met some of the new apprentices which they are training at their academy for National Apprenticeships Week. The academy boasts much of the technical equipment engineers need to be able to bring gigabit capable broadband to local homes and businesses.
It also boasts a ‘pole field’ which allows these trainees the ability to get used to working up a pole in a safe environment. It is great to see this investment in people by the company and I would like to wish the apprentices the very best with their studies.
On Saturday night I attended the Torpoint Lions 47th charter dinner.
Lion’s Clubs are a service organisation where local people volunteer to help others and help good causes. Lions groups across South East Cornwall do a fantastic amount of good for their local community and also help with some international projects as well.
At the dinner they announced that they had raised money for both the Torpoint Sailing Club and for Meningitis Now which focuses on research and support for those affected by the disease. Around the world there are over 1.4-million Lions members in over 200 countries. It was good to be able to thank them for all the work they do and to have a fantastic meal at the Torpoint Football Club.
I also met with Great Western Railways and Cornwall Council to look at how to get a bus to the railway station in Lostwithiel for better linked up communications which was raised with me by former Mayor Tim Hughes.
There are a number of issues including the bridge, the level crossing and narrow roads.
It would be good to hear local views from local people and any suggestions anyone may have. Please write to me directly at [email protected] or to my office at the Parade, Liskeard PL14 6AF.
Lastly I am not giving up the pressure for no more toll increases on the Tamar crossings. I see this as an additional tax on many of my constituents and on local businesses. In the longer term I am hoping that we can get an alternative way to fund these crossings but in the short term I don’t want to see any increase.
I hope the local council and the Secretary of State who has to sign of any increase will listen to my pleas and those of the many others who are also affected.