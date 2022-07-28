Spread across the village venues of the old school, parish hall, the village green and incorporating the primary school family fun day, many independent climate action working groups along with established projects lead by Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Tamar Valley AONB and Tamara, Westcountry Rivers Trust, Duchy College Future Farm, SHARE Recycling, SUEZ and Cornwall Council Flood Forum, all focused on what and how local business and residents could and are currently doing to reduce their environmental footprint as well as to se-quest /capture carbon in the particular case of farming, each to be part of the solution in reaching both the parish and Cornwall Council Declared Net Zero Targets by 2030.