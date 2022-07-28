Hundreds welcomed to inaugural climate fayre
A scorching hot Saturday appropriately greeted the hundreds of supporters of Stoke Climsland Community Inaugural Climate Fayre over the weekend.
Spread across the village venues of the old school, parish hall, the village green and incorporating the primary school family fun day, many independent climate action working groups along with established projects lead by Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Tamar Valley AONB and Tamara, Westcountry Rivers Trust, Duchy College Future Farm, SHARE Recycling, SUEZ and Cornwall Council Flood Forum, all focused on what and how local business and residents could and are currently doing to reduce their environmental footprint as well as to se-quest /capture carbon in the particular case of farming, each to be part of the solution in reaching both the parish and Cornwall Council Declared Net Zero Targets by 2030.
It is now the desire of the event organisers to reboot with enthusiasm a community wide approach to addressing all of the achievable initiatives in both Net Zero and Ecological Emergency measures in the coming months and years ahead, something sadly lost during the prolonged pandemic period.
