HUNDREDS of water voles have been released into the Cornish countryside as the species continues its fightback in the county.
A total of 120 have been introduced at The Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, and another 80 have been placed around the River Fowey in the Restormel area.
The smaller release has added significance because it was the sight of water voles on the River Fowey that inspired author Kenneth Graeme’s Ratty character in Wind in the Willows.
The releases are part of a wider project to reintroduce water voles, which have been a rare species in Cornwall in recent decades.
Releases took place at different locations across the Heligan estate, which were deemed suitable after monitoring to make sure there were no American mink present. These mink can badly damage vole populations.
Heligan wildlife co-ordinator Toby Davies said: “With initial habitat surveys suggesting that water voles once resided on the Heligan estate, we are immensely proud to be a part of this project and hope to see the species thrive for future generations to come.”
Heligan staff have worked alongside the Derek Gow Consultancy on the releases.
In the Restormel area, the Duchy of Cornwall, in partnership with the Keep It Wild Trust, has released voles into wetlands.
Since 2022, various measures have created larger and deeper more permanent pools along the historic channels of the River Fowey. Studies show that these features have rapidly become botanically richer, forming an ideal water vole habitat.
Duchy of Cornwall adviser Jeremy Clitherow said: “The Duchy of Cornwall is delighted to be a part of the reintroduction of water voles.
“This is an important first step in restoring this ancient landscape and a first for the Duchy.
“Water voles are important mini-ecosystem engineers. Their existence impacts soil and plant biodiversity around their burrows and riverbanks. They move nutrients around, bringing some to the surface, improving soil health and helping plants to grow.
“Above ground, their eating habits can help shape the ecosystem – their grazing helps control vegetation growth, making room for wildflowers and other native grasses to grow around the water banks.”
Derek Gow, on behalf of the Keep It Wild Trust, said: “As a small mammal at the base of the food chain, the water vole supports a wider food-web of other species including many terrestrial and aquatic predators such as owls, kestrel, stoat and pike.
“American Mink can exclude them from water-edge environments, but a recent year-long monitoring programme has found no evidence of this species in the surrounding environments of Restormel.”
The reintroduction of water voles in the wetland habitats is the first phase of an ongoing programme with further releases being planned for the spring of 2025.