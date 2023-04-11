A YELLOW weather warning for wind has been withdrawn for Cornwall.
It was set to come into force at 3 pm this afternoon (April 11) and remain for the rest of the day, warning of strong winds.
However, the warning has now been withdrawn by the Exeter-based meteorologists, with the warning reduced in size to cover parts of Wales and North England.
Despite this, the forecast is still set to feature heavy, persistent rain.
In an update, the Met Office said: "The warning area has been reduced in size and has been removed from Northern Ireland, southwest England and much of southern Wales. The end time has also been brought forward to late Tuesday evening."
Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast - Tuesday, April 11.
2 pm - Heavy rain, more than 95% chance of precipitation. Temperature: 9c. 3 pm - Heavy rain, more than 95% chance of precipitation. Temperature: 9c. 4 pm - Heavy rain, more than 95% chance of precipitation. Temperature: 10c. 5 pm - Heavy rain, more than 95% chance of precipitation. Temperature: 10c. 6 pm - Heavy rain, more than 95% chance of precipitation. Temperature: 9c. 7 pm - Heavy rain, 90% chance of precipitation. Temperature: 9c. 8 pm - Heavy rain, 90% chance of precipitation. Temperature: 8c.
9 pm - Partly cloudy (night), with less than a 5% chance of precipitation. Temperature 7c.
10 pm - cloudy, with a 10% chance of precipitation. Temperature 7c.
11 pm - Clear, 10% chance of precipitation, Temperature 6c
Tomorrow (April 12)
Midnight until 5 am - Light showers, maximum precipitation of 40%, temperature min 4c.
Morning: Light showers with sunny spells, maximum precipitation of 80% mid-morning. Maximum temperature of 7c.
Afternoon: Thundery showers possible in places along with heavy rain. Maximum precipitation of 80% chance, 7c.
Evening: Rain to give way to mostly clear evening, with light showers possible in places. 40% chance precipitation, temperature of 8c.