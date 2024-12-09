Stricken residents at Cargreen are still without power two days after power lines came down.
The latest estimate is that power will be restored to the remaining 190 homes in the parish by midday Tuesday December 10, nearly three days after the power was cut.
Hot meals and drinks were provided in Landulph village hall today (Monday December 9) for anyone in the area without power.
Cargreen Yacht Club donated pasties and burgers from their freezer which had defrosted in the power cut, and a generator was borrowed to allow residents to charge their mobile phones and batteries, which proved extremely popular with a mass of cables according to local parish councillor Philip Braund.
He said: “The community really came together which is typical of Landulph. Most of the village of Cargreen is without power however some houses just outside the village had power restored last night.”
Hopes were dashed that power would be restored in the remaining 190 homes by Monday evening after updates to the National Grid were noticed by residents.
One family staying in a local Saltash hotel are spending their second night away from home and keeping an eye on social media for updates. They said: “It appears they have told everyone without power around the country 12pm tomorrow, so we will see.
“What’s annoying is that they were out last night and know where the fault is but haven’t fixed it yet.”