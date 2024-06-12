COMPUTER systems are coming back online at hospitals and medical facilities across Cornwall after a “network outage.”
NHS Cornwall stated work to restore the computer systems continued throughout the night on Tuesday, which was described at the time as a “local issue” rather than a cyber attack.
Some planned outpatient appointments and operations on Tuesday will have to be rescheduled but anyone with an appointment on Wednesday should go to hospital or their health centre as planned.
A spokesperson for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care System, said: “Our IT systems are coming back online after a network outage.
“Outpatient appointments, planned operations and procedures will be going ahead and patients should come to the hospital or health centre as planned. Anyone who has had an appointment postponed on Tuesday will be contacted directly to agree a new date.
“GP surgeries will be open and people who have GP appointments should continue to attend, as planned.
“To help our teams whilst we get back to normal, if you do need urgent care today, please use 111 online or by phone for advice on the most appropriate place for your care. Latest waiting and opening times for minor injury units are available online: https://royalcornwallhospitals.nhs.uk/waiting-times/urgent-care/
“In a life-threatening emergency, please continue to call 999.”