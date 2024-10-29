3. Have your boiler serviced: Having your boiler serviced annually will help to identify any problems before they become more serious and costly to fix. It also ensures your heating works efficiently, keeping you warmer and saving money. Make sure you use an OFTEC (for oil) and GasSafe (for mains gas) registered technician to ensure all safety standards are followed. Do not attempt to fix or service the appliance yourself as this could result in a potentially dangerous heating system