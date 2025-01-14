As the UK’s leading moving experts, AnyVan helps complete over 300,000 moves a year. From bustling cities to serene coastal retreats, we’ve seen it all. In 2024, Cornwall proved its magnetic appeal with some truly fascinating home removal trends. Here are seven surprising insights into how Cornwall’s moving trends have been changing.
1. Cornwall’s pulling power remains strong
With an average move distance of 162 miles, Cornwall movers travelled over three times the national average of 48 miles. Whether it’s families seeking seaside serenity or adventurers chasing countryside calm, Cornwall continues to draw people from across the UK.
2. Cornwall is keeping more of its locals
In 2024, 53 per cent of all moves into Cornwall came from within the county itself—up from 46% in 2023. Whether it’s staying in the same village or relocating nearby, Cornish residents are showing stronger ties to their local roots.
3. Devon tops the list as London slips down
In 2024, Devon claimed the top spot as the biggest source of movers to Cornwall. Meanwhile, London slipped significantly down the ranks, now positioned outside the top 50. This reflects a growing trend of regional relocations over long-distance urban moves, strengthening the Southwest’s close-knit connections.
4. Downsizing: Small moves, big lifestyle changes
In 2024, 16 per cent of Cornwall’s movers downsized, while a remarkable 73 per cent moved into smaller or similarly sized homes. Cornish residents are leaning into cosy living and simplifying their lifestyles.
5. August: Cornwall’s peak moving season
Unsurprisingly, August was the busiest month for moves in 2024. With its warm weather and stunning landscapes, Cornwall movers are making the most of summer for their relocations.
6. Cornish movers sleep like Kings
In 2024, 36 per cent of all beds moved within Cornwall were king-sized. This higher-than-average figure reflects a local preference for comfort and luxury, showing that Cornish movers truly know how to rest in style
7. Cornwall’s newcomers bring the beach
In 2024, people moving into Cornwall were twice as likely to transport beach items like surfboards and paddleboards compared to those relocating within the county. Cornwall’s coastal charm is clearly inspiring newcomers to embrace the beach lifestyle as they settle into their new homes.
Angus Elphinstone, owner of AnyVan, commented: “With the shift back to the office we've obviously seen fewer people swapping the city for country life, but Cornwall has always had the ability to pull people in from further afield, and the fact people are coming with surfboards at the ready, shows it represents and appeals to people as a way of life.”
To see more removal information, including the cheapest days to move in Cornwall, visit www.anyvan.com/removals/removals-cornwall