NEW guidance has been issued to the 40,000 oil heated households in Cornwall on how to inspect their oil tank to check everything is working correctly as part of a routine spring clean of their heating system.
It comes as a survey reveals 22 per cent of people are not having their boiler serviced at least once a year, with a third (31.4 per cent) citing cost as the main reason.
Advice includes:
1. Inspect the tank regularly for signs of damage – Look for cracks, splits, bulging or discolouration on plastic tanks, and signs of rust or corrosion on metal tanks.
2. Look for leaks – Check around the base of the tank and along the pipework for any signs of oil stains or damp patches. Regularly checking your oil level can help you detect any unusual drops in fuel, which could indicate a problem.
3. Check any fuel sensors are tightly secured – If you have a sensor on your tank to monitor oil levels, make sure it is tightly secured without any gaps. Rain water could get into your oil tank and cause issues.
4. Keep the area around the tank clear – While it might be tempting to fence off or cover your tank for aesthetic reasons, this is a potential safety risk and goes against industry recommendations.
5. Check your home insurance – Not all home insurance policies provide cover in the event of an oil leak. Speak with your provider to understand the protections you have in place to support with the costs involved.
6. Make sure your tank is secure - If you are away from your property for long periods of time, it's worth getting a secure lock for your tank and ensuring the area is well lit to avoid anyone trying to access your oil.