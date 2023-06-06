PROPERTIES in Par are currently facing an intermittent or cut off water supply after a water main last night (June 5).
Engineers from South West Water are reportedly still trying to repair the burst main, with the update map for South West Water indicating that the incident was ongoing.
The burst water main is located in the Par Lane area of the village.
In the latest update concerning the water leak, a spokesperson for South West Water said: "Due to a burst main on our network, some customers in Par Lane, Par PL24 2DW may experience lower water pressure than usual or a loss of supply. Our team are on site working to repair the burst and we will provide an update as soon as we can."
The spokesperson also added the following information for vulnerable customers: "If you, or someone in your house, has a medical condition that requires constant access to a water supply, or you would find it difficult to reach an alternative supply during a mains interruption, then sign up to our Priority Services Register. Our Priority Services are free, and you don't need to be the bill payer to register."