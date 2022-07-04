Homes dominate latest planning applications

Housing developments dominate the most significant planning applications which have been validated by Cornwall Council this week. Among the proposed developments are housing projects in Penzance, Bodmin and Liskeard.

Hundreds of planning applications are submitted each week to Cornwall Council for consideration by the planning department. These will either be decided by planning officers under delegated powers or will go before one of the council’s planning committees for a decision.

All planning applications are published on the council’s planning portal and are available for the public to view and to submit comments. Search for the applications on the council’s website cornwall.gov.uk and use the application number listed to find the relevant plans.

Here are some of the most interesting and significant applications which have been validated by the council in the last week.

Affordable housing for Penzance

An application has been submitted for 77 affordable homes to be built on a site at St Clare, Penzance. Outline planning permission has already been granted for the project but now a full planning application has been submitted giving details of the layout and design of the development.

Under the proposals there will be 18 two-bedroom homes; 47 three-bedroom; six one-bedroom flats; and six four-bedroom houses built on the site off Tredarvah Road in Penzance. The properties will have a mix of tenures including shared ownership, affordable rent and rent to buy.

To find out more about the application or to comment on the plans search for application number PA21/11940.

202 new homes for Liskeard

A full planning application has been submitted for 202 new homes to be built on land at Tencreek Farm in Liskeard. Whilst outline planning permission for a development was granted in 2015, this is the first full application for the site.

Wainhomes is the developer behind the proposals for the site which is south west of Liskeard town centre. A design and access statement explains that there will be a “generous” amount of green space in the development including a play park at the centre.

It goes on to state: “Developing this well located site will reduce the need for other sites in the area to come forward for housing development. Therefore, the housing provision on this site will better support facilities in the town and protect land from development in less sustainable locations elsewhere, having potential to increase local custom and in turn help Liskeard flourish and thrive.”

The development will include 52 affordable homes – 25 per cent of the total. The homes across the development will be a mix of one-bedroom apartments; two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached houses.

For more information or to comment on the plans search for application number PA22/03642.

Affordable homes in Bodmin

Pre-application advice has been sought by Cornwall Council on plans to build 17 affordable homes on a site in Bodmin. Planning permission has previously been granted for a development of 12 affordable homes and employment space on the site in Boyer Square.

Under the new plans the development would be more dense and would include a mix of flats and two, three and four bedroom homes. In a submission it is stated “density has been slightly increased to balance the provision of much needed affordable homes in the area”.