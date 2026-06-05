As well as a special timetable of regular rides upon the vast menagerie of historic locomotives maintained by its volunteers, there was plenty of fun to be had by everyone.
Outside the station was a small display of spectacularly maintained vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1980s while within the walls of Bodmin General were entertaining brass band performances alongside a rousing display of songs performed from the Loveny Male Voice Choir.
If ever there was proof that history can still be very much alive, it was within the confines of Bodmin General station, built in 1887 that this was performed to perfection.
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The Loveny Male Choir performing rousing renditions of much loved songs. (Picture: White Ladder Creative)
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