The maximum proposed hours and days of operation will be on Monday to Sundays between 8am and 10pm.
Any responsible authority or other person wishing to make representations relating to the application may do so in writing or by emailing [email protected]
It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an alcohol licensing application.
For more details on this, use postcode PL30 4QE as a reference on the Public Notice Portal.
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