A BUSINESS located near Bodmin has given notice that it wishes to be granted a premises licence.

Fine and Cornish Limited, located at 2a Coldrenick Farm Offices, Helland, Bodmin, PL30 4QE is seeking a premises licence in order to authorise the licensable activity of sale and the distribution of alcohol by retail from the above premises for consumption off of the premises.

The maximum proposed hours and days of operation will be on Monday to Sundays between 8am and 10pm.

The deadline for making representations to Cornwall Council relating to the application is June 23.

Any responsible authority or other person wishing to make representations relating to the application may do so in writing or by emailing [email protected]

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an alcohol licensing application.

Find out about planning applications that affect you by visiting the Public Notice Portal.

For more details on this, use postcode PL30 4QE as a reference on the Public Notice Portal.