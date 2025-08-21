THE Waverley, the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, will be making a welcome return to Cornwall, offering passengers a rare chance to step aboard a living piece of maritime history.
The programme begins on Thursday with sailings from both Falmouth and Penzance, taking passengers past Mousehole, Gwennap Head and Land’s End, before an evening cruise around St Michael’s Mount and Lizard Point.
On Friday, Waverley will again depart from Falmouth, offering views of Dodman Point, Looe Bay and the Rame Heritage Coast. Later that day, she will set off from Plymouth on a sunset trip to Whitsand Bay and Cawsand Bay.
One of the highlights of the Cornish programme is the call at Fowey on Sunday, August 31. From there, the ship will head out to sea for a special sailing to the iconic Eddystone Lighthouse, a landmark long associated with Cornwall’s maritime heritage.
Captain Dominic McCall, Waverley’s Master, said: “We are thrilled to bring Waverley back to Cornwall after the success of her long-awaited return last year. Our crew are very much looking forward to welcoming passengers aboard to experience the unique charm and history of the World’s last seagoing paddle steamer.”
First launched in 1946, Waverley has been fully restored to her original 1940s style. Passengers can hear the ship’s telegraph ring, visit the engine room or watch the giant paddles turn through the portholes. On board, there are dining and refreshment facilities, period lounges and a souvenir shop.
The ship operates on a not-for-profit basis and has carried more than six million passengers in preservation since 1975. Tickets for the Cornish sailings can be booked in advance at waverleyexcursions.co.uk or purchased on board.
