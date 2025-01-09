It has now been confirmed that £755 was raised during the Bodmin Wassail of 2025, with the money going towards support for young carers which study at Bodmin College, providing them with weekly sessions where the young carers can come to meet other young carers and socialise. They are also offered a safe place where they can off load their worries and concerns to adults running the groups, in addition to being provided with opportunities, clubs, wellbeing support and external support where required.