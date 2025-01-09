YOUNG people who attend Bodmin College while being carers to members of their family are set to be the latest beneficiaries of the generosity of participants in the historic Bodmin Wassail.
The Wassailers, who visit selected residences and public houses to perform songs, socialise and enjoy a beverage, raise money for a local good cause along the way.
This year was the 401st Wassail in Bodmin, with a proud history stretching back to 1624, uninterrupted by wars or outbreaks of disease.
The Bodmin Wassail, which occurs every year on the twelfth night after Christmas, is believed to be the only one of its kind remaining, after a previous door-to-door Wassail in Malpas by two brothers ceased after one of the duo passed away. It’s an invitation only Wassail, and in addition to bringing good wishes for the year ahead, raises money for causes in the town.
It has now been confirmed that £755 was raised during the Bodmin Wassail of 2025, with the money going towards support for young carers which study at Bodmin College, providing them with weekly sessions where the young carers can come to meet other young carers and socialise. They are also offered a safe place where they can off load their worries and concerns to adults running the groups, in addition to being provided with opportunities, clubs, wellbeing support and external support where required.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Wassail, in confirming the news of the money raised, said: “Thank you to the kind people of Bodmin, we raised £755 which is going to Bodmin College Young Carers. We hope this money can be used to support the children at the college and put to good use.
“Also a special thank you to Bodmin Town Council for their continued support and help to keep the tradition alive. Wassail!”