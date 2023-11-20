Will Biddick knows all about titles and the eight times champion point-to-point rider opened his account for the new season by getting a tune out of the quirky Humaniste to win the Mixed Open. The winner easily held off Millbank Flyer (Ed Rees) as the favourite The King’s Writ dropped out of contention round the top bend. “He wanted to do it today”, reported Will as his mount left a recent disappointing Dunsmore run behind him. Stoodleigh near Tiverton trainer Danni Kenealy has done a good job for owner Kieran Johns and described her charge as, “A good fun horse. We play about with him without working him hard and turn him out a lot at home.” It is unusual for a point-to-pointer, but Humaniste had further revealed his talent by being placed in a flat race at Bath in the summerafter a successful pointing campaign.