A number of Cornish coastal towns and villages have been subject to flooding this week following high tides and heavy rain.
Areas such as Looe, Fowey, Par, Mevagissey and Polperro as well as many others were left underwater following a weekend of bad weather, high tides and flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency.
Looe was one of the worst areas affected with reports of people “body boarding through the town centre”.
The mayor of Looe, Cllr Tony Smith, said: “After the flooding this weekend, resilient Looe has pulled the stops out, and many of those businesses in the town that were affected are already back up and running after a big clean up on Sunday and Monday.
“Looe town councillors visited many of those affected over the weekend. One of our Cornwall councillors, Armand Toms, was also out and about providing practical support and advice as he has done on many previous occasions when the town has had similar challenges.
“Looe residents have long been aware that there is always some degree of flooding when there is a combination of particularly high tides combined with periods of heavy rainfall or strong onshore winds.
“Regular flooding has led to many businesses being unable to insure properties within the flood zone and they have had to seek practical ways to defend their livelihoods. Many have put flood defence barriers across doorways and other vulnerable areas which help keep out the worst of the water. Others ensure that stock is placed away from where it might get damaged by water.
“Later this week Storm Ciarán will be heading towards the west country and businesses and residents will again be on their guard against further flooding and damage.”
On October 29, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service issued the following statement: “Crews from St Mary’s (Isles of Scilly), Falmouth, Helston, Truro, St Mawes, Polruan, Liskeard and Looe have all attended flooding incidents in the past 12 hours.
“If you have made a few preparations in the event of flooding, you can significantly reduce the damage and upset caused. Especially if you live in an area where there is a high risk of flooding, or if you have had a flood before.
“You are responsible for protecting your own property. Cornwall Council, the emergency services and the Environment Agency will help where they can.
“If life is at risk, dial 999.
“When flooding is widespread, it is not possible to respond to every call for help at once, and our priority will be to save lives.
“Remember, you can call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 any time night or day for real-time flood warnings and advice.”
One local resident from Looe who was helping out during the flooding said: “We’re ready for it, but it’s not the high tidal flood waters but the water from the rain surge down the valley and having nowhere to drain away to.
“So even once tide had gone out it’s the added rain water and terrible blocked town drains stopping the place draining dry.”