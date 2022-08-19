‘Heroes’ back out on road again after break
SOUTH East Cornwall based Camp Theatre Company are taking their latest production “Heroes” out on the road again over the next couple of months.
It’s 1959 and three veteran soldiers live out the autumn of their lives in a Retirement Home. But unease is in the air. Their favourite terrace is under threat of invasion and it’s rumoured that one of the nuns is trying to murder some of the residents.
Together they plan their escape. Meanwhile, why does Philippe keep blacking out? What is Henri’s fascination with the local girls school? And why is Gustave planning to escape to Indochina with a stone dog?
This comedy, by Gerald Sibleyras, was translated from the original French by Tom Stoppard and won the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy when it opened in the West End in 2005.
The 13-date South West tour actually began in June, opening in St Mabyn in North Cornwall before playing two open-air performances in the Isles of Scilly where audiences heaped praise on the production.
A hiatus in the tour is the result of two of the cast appearing in the Sterts Theatre Summer Season productions “Wendy and Peter Pan” and “King Charles III”.
It resumed in Dittisham, Devon, last Saturday, and the other tour dates are as follows:
Tue 6th-Thu 8th, September, Sterts Theatre, Upton Cross;
Fri, 30th September, Downderry and Seaton Village Hall, Downderry;
Sat, 1st October, The Parish Hall, Menheniot;
Fri, 7th October, The Village Hall, North Hill;
Sat, 8th October, The Jubilee Hall, Mevagissey;
Wed, 12th October, The Lane Theatre, Newquay;
Sat, 15th October, Maker with Rame Community Hall, Kingsand;
All profits from the production will go to support Ukraine.
