Help needed with firework display
The Polperro fireworks team are looking to raise money to enable this years display to go ahead on November 5.
The display is run entirely by volunteers, therefore any donations, big or small, are appreciated.
A spokesperson from the display team said: “For those who have attended in the past you will know what a great community spirit there is on the night and what a pleasure it is to get together with friends and family to experience the display.”
The team is also asking for volunteers to help with the display as well as volunteers to help get all the wood down onto beach for the bonfire and a few volunteers for the Sunday as a clean up crew.
If the funding target is not reached by the end of the week, the funds raised will roll over to the preparation and presentation of next year’s display (2023).
To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/polperro-display-2022
