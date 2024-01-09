ANYONE interested in helping to monitor and prevent pollution in local rivers is being encouraged to attend a training session this Saturday (January 14).
The Cornwall Wildlfe Trust (CWT) needs volunteers who can commit to regular monitoring of riverflies.
Species such as mayflies, stoneflies and caddisflies are particularly sensitive to water pollution, and any change in their numbers can be a useful early indication that there is a problem, explains the CWT.
“We are looking to build a team of community volunteers who carry out monthly samples and we are very keen to hear from new volunteers,” a trust spokesperson continued. “The monitoring technique involves pairs of volunteers taking three-minute samples from the river bed each month, and recording the presence and abundance of eight invertebrate groups. If numbers drop below expected levels, the Environment Agency is informed and will take action to investigate the suspected pollution incident.”
This Saturday’s practical training session will run from 10am-4pm at the Forest Holidays Deerpark, Herodsfoot. Participants will need wellies, waterproofs and waders. Places must be booked by calling Iain Barker on 07944 506310. The local river monitoring is being carried out in conjunction with the ‘Moor to Sea’ project, which is match funding the equipment required for the training and long-term work.