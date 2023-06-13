After hours of searching, finally at 03.40am the Coastguard Rescue helicopter located the kayaker four nautical miles south of Rame Head. Plymouth’s all-weather lifeboat made best speed to the location lit from above by the helicopter. The casualty was recovered to the lifeboat. Rescue 175’s paramedic was requested to be winched onto the lifeboat to provide advanced casualty care. After a thorough medical assessment it was decided the best course of action would be for an ambulance to be requested to meet the lifeboat back at Millbay marina.