The aim of the Deep Digital project is to create a world-leading cluster of research-active, highly innovative businesses in Cornwall, applying digital solutions to a wide range of opportunities connected to the county’s underground potential: mining, geothermal, civil engineering, environmental, surveying, water resources, planning and permits, heritage and tourism. Anyone wishing to find out more and track the location of the helicopter survey should visit https://deepdigitalcornwall.org/aerialsurvey/