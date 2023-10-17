The South West looks to just miss out on weather brought by the second named storm of the season.
Storm Babet is set to bring multiple days of rain to much of the UK during the rest of this week, however, Devon and Cornwall look to be free of weather warnings according to the Met Office.
From Wednesday, through to Saturday areas in the East, North East and parts of Scotland are shrouded in yellow weather warnings for both wind and rain as Storm Babet makes its way through the country.
However, despite being free of weather warnings, Cornwall is still set to experience some wetter days this week with rain forecast across the county every day.
Some areas are even anticipated to receive more than 32 millimetres of rainfall in an hour.