AMBULANCE response times for life-threatening conditions across the South West have improved dramatically, with patients now being reached significantly faster than in previous years.
New figures show that average response times for category two emergencies — including heart attacks and strokes — have fallen from 72 minutes in 2023 to just 34 minutes in 2026, despite a 22 per cent rise in demand.
Health leaders say the improvement marks one of the strongest performances in recent years and highlights progress across the region’s NHS services.
The South West, which faces unique challenges due to its rural geography, coastal communities and ageing population, has seen services work more closely together to ease pressure on the system.
Efforts have focused on reducing unnecessary hospital visits, speeding up ambulance handovers at emergency departments, and ensuring patients are discharged promptly when ready. As a result, fewer patients are waiting in ambulances outside hospitals.
Dr Trevor Smith, Medical Director for the South West, said the improvements were the result of a collective effort across the NHS.
“Every minute counts in an emergency, particularly in a region like ours,” he said. “I’m incredibly grateful to the paramedics, nurses, doctors and staff who have made this possible. While we are starting to turn a corner, there is still more to do.”
Despite the progress, officials acknowledge response times remain above national targets, and further work is needed to eliminate delays and reduce the use of non-clinical spaces such as hospital corridors.
The South Western Ambulance Service has also expanded its use of remote clinical support, allowing specialists to assess 999 calls and direct patients to the most appropriate care. This includes alternatives such as community nurse visits, same-day emergency care and mobile x-rays at home.
These measures aim to keep ambulances available for the most urgent cases, while ensuring patients receive faster, more appropriate treatment closer to home.
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