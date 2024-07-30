WITH the arrival of the school holidays, NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly has launched its summer health campaign, which has helpful advice for both visitors and locals.
Cornwall and the Scillies’ natural beauty is perfect for days out exploring. So first of all, people need to remember they should always protect their skin from damage which can be caused by the sun.
Wear a hat and sunglasses, and use sun cream with a high SPF and broad protection for UVA and UVB. Just like with your scones, always remember that when in Cornwall it’s ‘cream on top’.
Dr Chris Reid is the county’s chief medical officer and knows first-hand the harm the sun’s rays can cause. He said: “I used to spend a lot of time at the beach and on the water windsurfing. Recently I had to have a skin cancer removed from my ear. Protect your skin and cover up. Prevention is by far the best option.”
A well-stocked first aid kit or medicine cabinet can help people avoid a trip to the pharmacy, GP surgery or minor injury unit. Useful items include paracetamol and aspirin, antiseptic cream, antihistamines, aftersun and re‑hydration remedies.
If anyone thinks they need medical help, they should follow these six steps to find ‘where is best’:
1. Visit your local pharmacy for help with allergies, insect bites and stings, and emergency contraception. Pharmacies across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly can help with a wide range of minor ailments. Most are also signed up to deliver the Pharmacy First service, which means they can provide antibiotics if needed for treating some conditions such as infected insect bites and water infections (UTIs).
2. If you are visiting Cornwall and you need a GP, please contact your own surgery back home. They are used to helping by phone, video and email. If you need a prescription, your surgery can send it to any pharmacy you choose, for you to collect close to where you’re staying. For advice on GP services, visit the NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly website.
3. Minor injury units can help with things like broken bones and cuts that need stitches, but your nearest might not be the quickest. Check live opening and waiting times.
4. If you need urgent care advice, visit NHS 111 online or call 111. You will be directed to the best service for your needs.
5. If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s mental health, Cornwall’s 24/7 mental health helpline can help. Call free on 0800 038 5300.
6. Our Emergency Department is only for life- or limb-threatening emergencies, please. In a medical emergency such as chest pain or trouble breathing, stroke, loss of consciousness, or major blood loss, do call 999 or go straight to the hospital.
Visit the ‘Help us help you’ page on the NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly website or follow NHS Cornwall on Facebook for news, updates and advice.