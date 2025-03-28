A spokesperson for Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust confirmed that the clinic had been removed from Bodmin Hospital owing to staffing and accessibility issues. They said: “The Bodmin fracture clinic was closed at the end of October 2023 due to staffing challenges and the unsuitability of the site for patients with mobility issues. The capacity of the St Austell fracture clinic was increased to cater for the increase of patients from the Bodmin area. There are also fracture clinics at Liskeard, Truro, Newquay and Penzance.”