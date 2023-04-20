The headteacher of Liskeard School and Community College has told parents support will be available to students following a fatal road traffic accident near St Ive on Tuesday.
Following the news that three people had sadly died in a crash on the A390 near St Ive on Tuesday evening, headteacher of Liskeard School and Community College, Dan Wendon, has told parents that the school will be offering pastoral support and bereavement counsellors to students today (April 20) and for the coming weeks.
In a letter to parents sent out this morning, Mr Wendon said: “As you may have already heard on the news, there was an accident on the road between Merrymeet and St Ive late at night on Tuesday, April 18, which sadly took the lives of three people from our community. I would like to express sympathy and condolences to all those affected by this incident and recognise that there will be students and families connected to the school who will be shocked and upset.
“As a result, pastoral support staff and bereavement counsellors will be available in designated spaces in school today and in the days and weeks to come.”
He also added that the school is working closely with Devon and Cornwall Police.
“In addition, we are working in partnership with Devon and Cornwall Police who have the expertise to offer specialist guidance and support in school for staff and students, should this be required.”
While support will be on offer, Mr Wendon explained that due to the nature of this being an ongoing police investigation, “in which some individuals have been detained for questioning” the school is unable to share any further information about the accident itself or the names of those involved. He did however urge those with information to go to the police.
He added: “If you have any information that you feel is relevant, please do share this confidentially with your local police.”