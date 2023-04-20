In a letter to parents sent out this morning, Mr Wendon said: “As you may have already heard on the news, there was an accident on the road between Merrymeet and St Ive late at night on Tuesday, April 18, which sadly took the lives of three people from our community. I would like to express sympathy and condolences to all those affected by this incident and recognise that there will be students and families connected to the school who will be shocked and upset.