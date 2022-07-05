Head gardener retires after 45 years

THE garden at Lanhydrock is saying goodbye to its gardener of 45 years.

Tommy Teagle has worked for the National Trust at Lanhydrock in Cornwall since July 1976, and under his leadership the garden has increased the magnolia collection, improved presentation standards and even won awards.

Starting as a gardener at Lanhydrock fresh out of Sixth Form on a job creation scheme, he then stayed on to become assistant head gardener and then head gardener since 1993.

Tommy (pictured) says: “I was brought up on a farm and my father and grandfather were keen gardeners, so it was in my blood.

“After a long and happy career, I’m going to miss my team of fantastic gardeners here.

“I have worked with them all for over 35 years and with one for 45 years and I will greatly miss their camaraderie, work ethic and, of course, the banter. Lanhydrock is a special place, with its formal garden, herbaceous borders and plant collection. There is always something to find in flower.

“One of my favourite things about the garden is the formality near the main house, but also the higher garden where there are fantastic views.

“The magnolia collection is rather special, we have an amazing collection of magnolias and you can normally find one in bloom in every month throughout the year.”

Tommy added: “I would like to mention how good my team are and the high standards they set for themselves, which has contributed to Lanhydrock being one of the best presented gardens in the South West.”