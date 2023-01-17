The meeting will give residents the opportunity to voice any concerns that they may have.
It will be held at Callington Town Hall in the foyer on Wednesday January 25 between 10am and 11.30am.
The local neighbourhood policing team, PC Floyd and PCSO Addems will be speaking with residents from Callington, Gunnislake, Calstock and surrounding areas.
The aim of the event is to give local residents the opportunity to speak with the team about crime and anti-social behaviour whilst providing a visible presence.