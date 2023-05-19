A MAN was confirmed as safe and well after police recieved reports expressing concern for his welfare earlier today (May 19).
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police and paramedics from the South Western Ambulance Trust (SWAST) were called to an "incident at a service station" in Hatt, near Saltash.
Pictures from the scene show land ambulances, police and Cornwall Air Ambulance near the location, which appears to be near the Pace-branded fuelling station in Hatt.
Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that they were called to reports expressing concern for the welfare of a man in the location at around 11.45 am this morning and that he had been reported injured.
However, after attending the scene, police were initially unable to locate the man, leading to a search and after being located did not appear to have any 'obvious injuries'.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a man at Hatt near Saltash at around 11.45 am (May 19). It was reported that he was injured but his exact location was unknown.
"Officers were deployed to search for him. He has been located and did not appear to have any obvious injuries."