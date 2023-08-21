It seem's that Christmas has come early for the town of Looe as a Christmas tree has been spotted on the sea front.
The tree was noticed by a local resident today (August 21) after it had been erected.
Sue Fletcher said: "Having my morning coffee on the balcony and i think i have over slept!"
However, there will be no need to start preparing the turkey yet as Looe town council have since confirmed that the "Christmas tree is currently at the sea front due to filming."
The filming is a part of the BBC crime drama series Beyond Paradise's first Christmas special.