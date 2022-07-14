Harvest of the Sea celebrated ( )
AROUND 200 people gathered on a sunny harbourside in Polruan to celebrate a Harvest of the Sea.
St Saviours Church Polruan celebrated with a service led by the Polperro Fishermen’s Choir.
Trelawny Rector The Rev Richard Allen gave thanks for the wonderful harvest of fish we receive from the sea as well drawing the congregation’s attention to the conservation of our waters. Thanks were also given to the RNLI who do such a wonderful job in looking after those who find themselves in danger on the sea.
Rev Richard spoke too of the importance of having a “spiritual lifejacket in Jesus Christ who can ultimately rescue us all through his work on the cross”.
