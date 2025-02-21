Store Cattle
Top honours for the second week running going to D Philip & Son of Pelynt with a super strong well fleshed pair of 22 month Charolais x Steers to £2210, his pair of deep bodied Aberdeen Angus at the same age reached £2190 and a smaller Charolais Steer with great conformation to £2160 and another younger Aberdeen Angus to £2000.
E V Hosking & Son of Helston saw the best of his Limousin x Steers to £2180 for a trio of Limousins with well rounded and fleshed carcases, his next three at 18 months touching out at £1840.
Also at £1840 was RP & S Higman of Liskeard with a single dunn coloured Hereford x Steer deep bodied and tremendous fleshing, his next pair the same way bred to £1810.
P Coles & Son of Altarnun back in again with two Aberdeen Angus Steers at 17 months with plenty of stretch away at £1700 and a pen of four British Blue x not huge frames but well put together at £1690.
Heifers – D Philp & Son stole the honours again with a deep bodied and well fleshed Charolais x Heifer to £2170 and four British Blue x also very well presented to £1910, with their best Aberdeen Angus to £1900.
E V Hosking back in with a super fleshy Limousin x Heifer at 18 months to £1930. M Bloomfield of North Hill saw the best of his Saler and Charolais x Heifers away at £1790 for a pair of black Salers and a trio of red Salers with attitude to £1600.
Young Cattle today from Ince Estates LTD of Landrake saw their Hereford x Aberdeen Angus Steers to a top of £1400 at 10 months and T J Wills saw their 10 month Beef Shorthorn x to £1260 and Charolais x Heifers at the same age to £1100.
Bulls today a 6 year old Simmental Bull from W F Dyer & Son topped out at £2100.
Sirks and Weaned Calves
The trade continues to hold with the £1000 mark broken several times again today. Not the big numbers we have seen of late, but still 80 odd forward and big numbers expected next week, with 75 coming off one farm.
The majority penned ended up in the weaned calf section with Blue Steers topping this section at £750 (5m) and Hereford Heifers selling well to £640 x10 (5m) in from JE & SJ Dennis down from Hartland.
Further Blue Steers sold to £710 (5m) for Mr James Coates and also Markwell Farm Partnership up from Saltash. Mr R Rennie of Highampton made £605 of his weaned Angus Steers at only 5 months.
Dairy x Blue Steers reach £1040 (9m) sold by R Kempthorne & Partners of St Tudy, who sold another bunch of Blue Steers at £900. Heifers from the same grand farm sold to £830 for a trio of Blues, who sold Wagyu Heifers well at £840.
Hereford Heifers reached £670 (9m) in from R G Tucker down from Exeter.
Draft Ewes
Another good entry and again a flying trade for all on offer and a lot more could have been sold, Suffolk x topped the day with several pens over £170 to a top of £237 from Nathan Goaman of Stitworthy, Clovelly, with his second pen making £189.
Texel x Ewes to £188 from C Statton of Bodgall, Launceston. Charollais x Ewes to £178 from WT Jasper & Son of Callington. Mules to £160 from Graham & Rob Heal of Davidstow.
Polled Dorsets to £167 from Andrew Hawkey of Wadebridge. Scotch Black face Ewes from the Abel Bros of Tavistock topped at £98.
Fat Hoggs
A few more on offer met a firm trade, well inline with the national trend, the well fleshed Hoggs sold to a top of 342p for a pen of Texel x 44.2kgs, £151 from Graham & Rob Heal of Starapark, Davidstow.
Abel Bros of Tavistock had a smart run of Hoggs which topped at 333p, £145 for 43.6kgs. Several heavies around £160 to a top of £162 from Tom Hasson of Dunsmouth, Bude.
Store Hoggs
Good entry for the time of year and a faster trade. Several pens of framed Hoggs over £130 to a top of £137.50 from Rundle Weldhen of Trekenning, Newquay. Followed by Nigel Vincent of Lerryn who realised £136 for two pens.
In Lamb Ewes
A part flock dispersal of scanned in lamb Ewes to lamb mid March onwards from Phil Roose & Sons of Higher Hendra, St Teath met with much interest, with Suffolk x 6 & FM Ewes topping at £235 and Dorset x 6 & FM Ewes to £215.